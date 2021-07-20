x
Police: Man kills wife, step-son in murder-suicide

Officers say it started when a man called and said his friend did not show up to a planned get-together.
VENICE, Fla. — A Venice man shot and killed his wife and step-son before turning the gun on himself, Venice police said.

Officers say it started when a man called and said his friend did not show up to a planned get-together. He then decided to go check on him, according to the police. 

The man told investigators when he got to the home, he got worried because no one answered the door, even though the family's cars were there, so he called police.

Once officers got to the home, they say they could see through a side door window and saw a man who had been shot. Police say they then forced their way into the home and found three people dead. 

Officers say it looks like a man shot his 78-year-old wife and 50-year-old step-son and then died by suicide. 

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the department.

