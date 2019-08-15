JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police said a man exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl and eventually planned to have sex with her.

James City County officers arrested Tyrus Anthony Robertson, 48, of the 100 block of Theodore Allen Road.

The criminal complaint filed against Robertson says he told police he exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl more than once. In one instance, he said he lay down on the floor with her and pulled down his pants. Robertson told police he was aroused and touching himself.

Tyrus Robertson

Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail

The complaint says Robertson admitted he took a picture of his genitals and showed it to the girl and that he touched her crotch area outside of her pants. Once again, he said he was aroused.

The document says: "Robertson admitted the he did all of this because he was horny and he wanted to eventually have sexual intercourse" with the girl.

All incidents were supposed to have taken place in June. Robertson is facing a number of charges.