Police: Man shot, seriously injured at St. Petersburg home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Officers say they responded to reports of a person shot around 6:40 a.m. at 4536 12th Avenue S.

A man who lived at the home was shot and seriously injured, police report.

He is now being treated at the hospital.

Police say they're questioning a relative who lives in the same house.

There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting.