TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was found pointing a gun at a woman before turning the gun on two officers, the Tampa Police Department says.

Police say they responded to a "shots heard" call around 1:48 p.m. Thursday on East Flora Street. Police say they received another call about a man being seen armed with a gun in a backyard.

The residents told officers the man was heard arguing with a woman in a shed or an efficiency apartment.

Police say they told the man, later identified as Derrick Everett, 30, to drop his gun, but he instead pointed the gun at the woman. Sgt. Felicia Pecora shot him in defense of the woman, according to police.

Everett pointed his gun towards the sergeant, who continued to fire at him, police say. Investigators say Officer Hope Dauphin also started firing at Everett in defense of the sergeant.

Both officers gave first aid to Everett before Tampa Fire Rescue responded and could send him to the hospital to be treated.

Everett later died at the hospital. Neither the officers nor the woman were hurt.

Officers say they recovered Everett's firearm from the shed floor.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

RELATED: Tampa police shoot man they say pointed gun at officers on Thanksgiving

RELATED: Bus driver spends Thanksgiving with man he credits with saving his life

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter