Police: Man shot woman then staged scene as suicide

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A man was arrested in North Port after police say he shot a woman and staged the scene as a suicide.

North Port Police responded to a possible suicide attempt call Tuesday morning on Yancy Street off Sumter Boulevard, according to law enforcement. Police say they arrived to find a woman lying on her back with gunshot wounds and an AR-15 short-barrel gun in her left hand.

The woman was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she later died, according to detectives.

Upon further investigation, detectives say they discovered that Clinton Pittman, 38, was the only adult in the house with access to the firearm. Pittman was seen on video exiting the house and throwing a handgun into the woods, according to the report.

Detectives say they believe Pittman shot the woman, then staged the scene as a suicide by placing the gun in her hand. Detectives also noted that while the gun was found in the woman's left hand, relatives say she was right-handed.

While their exact relationship is unclear, police say Pittman was familiar with the woman, and this was not a random act of violence.

Pittman is charged with homicide, tampering with evidence, and two counts of possession of a firearm as a felon.