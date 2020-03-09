The mother quickly noticed the man leaving with her child and stopped it from happening, police say. The attempted kidnapping was caught on camera.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — Police in Flagstaff are asking the public for help in identifying a man they say tried to leave a grocery store with a woman's infant child while she was buying groceries.

According to Flagstaff PD, officers were called to the Bashas' located on Woodlands Village Boulevard, after a mother was buying groceries at the self-checkout when the man took her shopping cart that had her child inside.

"The mother quickly noticed the male leaving with her infant and stopped the male, preventing her child from being abducted," Flagstaff PD said in a release.

Surveillance video caught it on camera:

Now, police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in the attempted kidnapping.

The man is is described as Caucasian, approximately 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and was wearing slacks and a collared shirt at the time of the attempted kidnapping.

If anyone recognizes the man depicted in the photographs below, they are asked to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414 or you may remain anonymous and provide information by calling Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

Here are some photos of the man from the security camera.

Photo 1:

Photo 2:

Photo 3: