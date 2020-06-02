ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man wanted for killing his wife in Nashville was arrested in St. Petersburg.

Ronald Dickens, 42, has been on the run from law enforcement for weeks, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. His wife, 30-year-old Shawnton Clay, was found dead in their home on Jan. 25, according to officers.

The Tennessean reported Clay’s family got worried about her after not hearing from her all day. She never showed up to work the day she was found dead, according to The Tennessean.

Court documents obtained by The Tennessean showed that Clay filed for divorce from Dickens in October of last year.

Dickens was arrested Wednesday in St. Petersburg by Pinellas County Sheriff deputies and a U.S. Marshals deputy.

