Police: Man who wore oversized suit to rob a Wells Fargo in January arrested

Detectives say Jason Morris, 39, wore an oversized suit to rob a Wells Fargo bank on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater on Jan. 27.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed bank robbery that happened in January.

Detectives say, Jason Morris, 39, wore an oversized suit to rob a Wells Fargo bank on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater on Jan. 27. Morris implied he had a gun, demanded cash from the teller and then left the area, according to the police report.

Investigators say they were able to recover the oversized suit and the bag used to carry the money from two nearby trash containers. In addition to discovering DNA on those items that matched Morris, detectives found that Morris bought the suit at a thrift store using a clothing voucher with his name on it.

Morris was also seen on video taking a bus to the Wells Fargo bank, according to the report.

Police say it was a challenge to locate Morris, as he is a transient who moves around Pinellas County.

"Our detectives did an amazing job of collecting evidence and building a case

against the suspect," said Chief Dan Slaughter. "It was just a matter of time

before we were able to track him down."

Morris was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.