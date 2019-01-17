CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a pair of suspects who attacked a man as he was shoveling snow in Cincinnati's Hyde Park neighborhood.

It happened Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police say the victim was shoveling snow from driveways when he was approached by two men who were also shoveling snow.

The suspects accused the victim of taking their jobs.

One suspect punched the victim and struck him on the head with his shovel. As the victim lifted a hand to protect himself, the shovel struck him on the hand and nearly severed off his ring finger.

The suspects fled westbound on Victoria Avenue in a red Toyota Camry.

Police say one suspect is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound man in his 30s. He was wearing a green, long-sleeved shirt. The second suspect is described as being 5-foot-8 and was wearing a red jacket.

The assault remains under investigation.