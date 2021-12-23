Police: Suspected Miami 'serial killer' targeted homeless people

"On the Eve of Christmas, we have a very dangerous person off of the streets, now," City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

MIAMI — Police in South Florida say they have arrested a real estate agent suspected of hunting people who are experiencing homelessness.

"On the Eve of Christmas, we have a very dangerous person off of the streets, now," City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Police say Willy Suarez Maceo is suspected in two shootings that occurred Tuesday night about two hours apart.

The first happened around 8 p.m. when a witness flagged down an officer to report someone with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Miami Police Department Interim Chief of Police Manuel Morales.

Morales said the individual is in "extreme critical condition."

The second shooting would then occur around 9:57 p.m. where police say a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives say video surveillance footage placed Maceo’s car at one of the attacks, and then ballistics testing showed the same gun was used in both shootings.

The police department added that it was also able to quickly connect the two shootings due to them involving people experiencing homelessness.

Investigators are also working to connect Maceo to a shooting from October where another person was "horrifically murdered."