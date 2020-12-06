Police need your help finding people who broke into CVS during Tampa's night of unrest

A crowd gathered in front of the CVS before they shattered the glass and raised the shutters to get in.

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are asking for help identifying the people they say stormed into CVS at N. 30th St and E. Fowler Ave. on May 30 and looted it.

A crowd gathered in front of the CVS before they shattered the glass and raised the shutters to get in, according to officers.

Police said the CVS store was closed because of the protests near University Square Mall. There were two employees inside the store at the time who were scared when they left the building, officers said.

Police said the group hijacked a peaceful protest and used it as an opportunity to commit acts of vandalism, theft, and destruction of property.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now: