WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man is facing several charges after he threw a brick through a person's home in Winter Haven, police say.

A person who lives in a home on Lake Howard Drive saw Brandon Patterson, 32, walk up to a home next door and took off his belt and started to hit a window with it, police said.

The neighbor told police he started banging on his own window to interrupt Patterson's attempt to shatter his neighbor's window.

The man told police that's when Patterson, who appeared incoherent, picked up a brick paver and hurled it into a glass window -- shattering it.

The neighbor told police that he feared for his life and got a gun. The man said as Patterson was walking toward his home, he fired his gun in the direction of the window. Patterson was not hit.

At the same time, the resident who lives where Patterson originally attempted to break the window came out of his home and confronted Patterson.

Both of the residents tackled Patterson and held him on the ground until officers arrived on the scene, police said.

After being interviewed, police said it is still unclear why Patterson acted in the way he did.

Once he was medically cleared, he was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with throwing a deadly missile at a building, attempted burglary of a dwelling, burglary of an occupied structure and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

