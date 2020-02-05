NORTH PORT, Fla. — After a five-hour standoff, more than 200 miles from where the crime was committed, the North Port Police Department said 48-year-old Robert Parolisi has been arrested on homicide charges.

The police department was called out around 6 p.m. Friday to the area of Lanai Avenue and Halblum Street for a report of a woman shot and killed. During the investigation, police say they determined the shooter was known to the woman and were working to bring them into custody "outside the region."

Where exactly? About three hours north in the Gainsville area.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office stopped Parolisi on Interstate 75, attempting to get him to exit his car -- he refused, requiring the highway to be shut down in both directions.

According to the police department, during the five-hour standoff, Parolisi waved a firearm in plain sight multiple times and possibly had several other firearms with him inside the car.

Eventually, police say he laid the firearm down and stepped out of the vehicle.

Parolisi is currently in the Alachua County Jail booked on a homicide warrant. Officers are working to bring him back to Sarasota County to face his charges.

The North Port Police Department says it is currently investigating the specifics of the woman's death at Parolisi’s home, pending the results of an autopsy.

