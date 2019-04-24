TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police are investigating a homicide they say does not appear to be random.

After not seeing the victim since the weekend, investigators say a neighbor went to check on him and found the man dead just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on W. Oklahoma Avenue between S. Manhattan Avenue and S. Lois Avenue. Detectives say the victim appears to have suffered bodily trauma.

A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said it was not immediately clear what led up to the death, and no suspects or possible motives have been identified. The victim's name was not immediately released.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.