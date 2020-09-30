Upon arriving at the center, officers found two Amazon employees, one male and one female, suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A female Amazon employee was shot and killed Tuesday night at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Northside Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Upon arriving at the center at 12900 Pecan Park Rd., JSO said officers found two Amazon employees, one male and one female, suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The male employee was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, JSO said. Police did not release the ages of those involved.

JSO said the shooting occurred between the two employees and appears to be a domestic situation, though the relationship between the male and female is unknown. A weapon was recovered at the scene and police are working to determine which party was the shooter, JSO said.

Amazon notified employees the facility would remain closed overnight and until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"Police are actively investigating the event, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as we can," the notice said. "You'll be paid for your full shift and appreciate you being understanding of these changes as we work to endure your safety. We know this is a lot to take in, so I encourage you to reach out to EAP or talk with any leader."

JSO said the investigation into the incident is in its early stage and police are still working to gather information to piece together what happened. However, police said there is no imminent threat to the public and there is no active shooter.

This is not the first time a deadly shooting has taken place at the fulfillment center. On June 29, a 20-year-old man applying for a job at the center was shot and killed. Two others were injured in the June shooting.