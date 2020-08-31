The child reportedly walked out of the house into her mother's parked vehicle, where she remained until officers found her, police said.

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl died in a car Sunday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a missing child, Delilah Jones, at around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Thunderbird Road and North 30th Avenue, police said.

Police met Tianna Jones, Delilah's mother, at her residence. Jones told police that she could not find her daughter Delilah and officers began searching the area.

Jones also told the officers that her vehicle keys were missing, police said. Officers then reportedly walked to the vehicle and found Delilah inside unresponsive.

Delilah was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Phoenix police said their investigators found that Delilah left the home and walked to the car when Jones was asleep. She reportedly remained there for hours until she was found by officers.

Phoenix police officers have arrested Jones on suspicion of child abuse. She reportedly admitted to doing cocaine and drinking heavily the night before but was not under the influence at the time of the incident.

The Department of Child Safety also reportedly removed Delilah from Jones previously due to neglect, a court document from Maricopa County stated.