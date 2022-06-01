Police: Reserve officer arrested on DUI charges after crash

The Tampa Police Department says the man's blood alcohol level was determined to be .234 and .240.

BRANDON, Fla. — A reserve officer was arrested for DUI after police say he was involved in a rear-end crash while driving Wednesday afternoon.

Timothy Kent, 55, was driving his Hyundai SUV at the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and Providence Lakes Boulevard in Brandon when he rear-ended a white Toyota, Tampa police explain.

No one was reported injured in the crash.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office suspected that Kent, who has been part of the Reserve Force since 2005, may have been driving impaired, according to the police department.

After a DUI investigation was performed, the 55-year-old was arrested and charged with DUI. The agency says his blood alcohol level was determined to be .234 and .240 — more two times the legal limit to drive.