Two subcontractors found shot to death in AT&T tower building on Jacksonville's Westside

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said two men were found shot to death Thursday in a small building near an AT&T tower in the 6800 block of Firestone Road in Jacksonville. Police said the men were likely subcontractors doing work Wednesday night. Police said someone called 911 Thursday morning saying they found the two men unresponsive in the building on the property that's owned by AT&T. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the victims and investigators are still trying to determine a motive.