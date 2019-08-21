DALLAS — A 7-Eleven employee fought off an armed robbery suspect by tying him up early Wednesday in central Oak Cliff.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery shortly before 1 a.m. at the store in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard near South Polk Street.

Officers said the suspect tried to rob the store and attempted to stab the employee with a screwdriver. A fight between the suspect and the convenience store clerk ensued, but the clerk happened to be a cowboy.

He grabbed a rope and tied up the suspect until police arrived.

The employee said he is a cowboy from West Texas.

Police said the suspect was tied up so tightly that they had to use a knife to cut the suspect loose.

The clerk had minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

