TAMPA, Fla. — More than 20 homes in South Tampa were targeted in a series of jewelry thefts since May.

Tampa police said they are looking into 23 residential burglaries that have resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end jewelry being taken.

Just in the month of September, there have been seven burglaries police said which they think are related.

Investigators said the break-ins that took place in the Beach Park, Davis Islands and Palma Ceia neighborhoods have a lot of things in common.

They have all happened during the weekdays during the times of day when people are most likely to be away from home. One break-in at 11:41 a.m. was interrupted by a victim who was at home, according to officers.

Each burglary involved forced entry, most of them through the back of the homes.

It also seems like the burglars are working as a team, or more than one team, because more than one burglary involved the removal of a hefty safe full of valuables, police said.

Police said this string of burglaries was a lot like the ones that took place in the summer of 2016. After dozens of burglaries started in March 2016, two men and a woman from South Florida were arrested on August 17, 2016.

If you see something suspicious, report it to police at (813) 231-6130. If you see a suspicious car, get a detailed description and tag number if possible.

