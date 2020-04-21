ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A struggle Tuesday between two people in St. Petersburg turned deadly, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said around 2 a.m. they got a call from a man who said he caught a woman who was visiting his apartment doing drugs in his bathroom.

When officers got to the home they said they could hear a struggle going on inside.

Then, police said once they got inside they found Tomeka Colin, 36, and the person who lived there. Officers said the person who was living there had been stabbed multiple times.

Police said they tried to give the person who lived in the apartment first aid, but they died from their injuries.

Colin was arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge.

