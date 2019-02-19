TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is trying to find two suspects accused of robbing a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint.

A man wearing a black hoodie, glasses and a white T-shirt approached the restaurant’s drive-thru window just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at 911 North Dale Mabry Highway, police said.

The man spoke with an employee before sticking a gun in the window and stealing some money, according to the police.

Police said the man ran to a light-colored sedan driven by another man before they went down Dale Mabry Highway.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911.

