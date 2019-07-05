LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is looking for the driver suspected of injuring another man during a hit-and-run.

Around 9:23 p.m. Monday, the man injured was walking eastbound on East Main Street near Interlachen Parkway. The SUV hit the man walking from behind before driving away.

The man struck is listed in critical condition at the Lakeland Regional Health.

The police department said the SUV it is looking for is black or dark blue. It also has damage to the passenger headlight and grill.

A witness told police the driver was wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police at (863)834-2553 or the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1(800)226-8477. Tipsters can also report info related to the case online. They are eligible for a cash reward.

