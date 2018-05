SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect after an incident overnight at the intersection of Orange Avenue and 20th street.

Police say there were shots fired at a Bronze BMW, but they are not sure what led to the shooting.

Officials are now searching for the shooter, and say it is not safe to be in the area at this time.

No injuries have been reported so far.

