Deputies searching for alleged gunman near Gandy Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people on Gandy Beach Wednesday night.
It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting.
At this time, the alleged shooter is still at large, the sheriff's office says. Pinellas County deputies are conducting a search near Gandy Beach and Gandy Bridge.
In addition, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office helicopter is searching the area as well. Pinellas County deputy's cruisers are lined along Gandy Boulevard.