'Armed and dangerous': Police search for man accused of shooting at group, injuring 1

While investigating, police say they were able to identify 27-year-old Aaron Garrison of Bartow as the accused shooter.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man they say shot at a group of people outside of an apartment Friday and injured one.

Around 9:25 p.m., officers responded to the Garden Apartments on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, the police department says police found one person with gunshot wounds.

Polk County Fire Rescue took the injured person to a hospital for treatment. They were later released.

While investigating, police say they were able to identify 27-year-old Aaron Garrison of Bartow as the accused shooter. He reportedly shot the person in front of the apartment building.

Witnesses told police Garrison was arguing with someone upstairs before he walked downstairs to a group of men. After the group asked the 27-year-old if he was OK, the police department says he exchanged a few words before pulling out a pistol and firing at the group "multiple times."

One of the group members was shot twice, according to police. Garrison also allegedly shot through the window of a nearby apartment almost hitting the resident inside.

Police believe Garrison then got into the passenger side of a white or light-colored van before it drove away.

There's an arrest warrant out for Garrison charging him with attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"Garrison should be considered armed and dangerous," the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release. "Please contact law enforcement immediately if you see Garrison or know of his location."

The 27-year-old has a violent criminal past including robbery with a firearm along with battery on an officer, firefighter and EMT, the police report states. He spent almost five years in prison from 2015-2022.

There is an ongoing investigation into the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective David Arana with the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 ext. 269.