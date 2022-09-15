Police search for man accused of robbing St. Pete bank

The accused thief was wearing a fedora and light blue colored shirt with a distinctive logo on the front that police hope someone will recognize.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a local bank Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., police say a man robbed Hancock Whitney Bank, located at 100 2nd Avenue North. After getting the money, he reportedly left on foot.

The accused thief was wearing a fedora and light blue colored shirt with a distinctive logo on the front that police hope someone will recognize.

Officers believe the man is in his mid-40s and is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall while weighing around 160 pounds.