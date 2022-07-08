x
Crime

Police search for man who robbed Tampa gas station at gunpoint

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the gas station worker and then ran away from the store going east.
Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Friday morning.

At around 12:32 a.m., an unknown man, suspected to be between 17 to 18 years old, walked into the Chevron gas station located at 5035 Fowler Avenue E.

Surveillance video shows the robber taking out a gun and pointing it at the clerk demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the worker and then ran away from the store going east, police explain in a news release.

The police department says the robber was last seen wearing a black hoodie with cartoon characters, blue jeans and a blue, latex glove on his right hand.

Anyone with information can contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

