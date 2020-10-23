Police searching for dangerous escaped Indiana inmate

Christopher Lee Davis is a violent offender and you should call 911 immediately if you spot him.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — The Putnam County Sheriff Department is putting out an alert after an inmate escaped.

Christopher Lee Davis, 34, escaped from the Putnamville Correctional Facility around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Davis is a violent offender and should be considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach or try to confront him. Call 911 immediately and share his location with dispatchers.

He was last seen wearing an all yellow outfit and traveling South East from Putnamville correctional facility towards I-70. He is 5'10" and around 160 pounds. Davis has brown hair and brown eyes.