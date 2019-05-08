WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police say they're still looking for a driver who fled after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

At about 2:07 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Cambridge Square Apartments to investigate a suspicious car, police say. When they arrived, they found a Volkswagen Passat with four people inside.

Officers tried to talk to the driver, Douglas Davis Jr., 23, but they say he started acting strangely and reached under his seat. As the officers tried to get him to get out of the car, Davis hit the gas, driving towards an officer standing in front of the car, police said.

Afraid for his safety, the officer fired through the windshield, hitting a backseat passenger in the shoulder, police said.

According to police, the driver sped away until the car hit a curb at Ave. F SW and Fourth St SE, about a quarter of a mile away. Davis and two other passengers ran away, leaving the wounded passenger behind, police say.

A female juvenile was caught hiding in the bushes nearby and a male juvenile turned himself into police.

The wounded passenger was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

A warrant has been issued for Davis.

The officer who opened fire, Vic Ramos, 28, has been with the department since December 2017. He is on paid administrative leave as the incident is investigated.

