MISSING: Police searching for 6-year-old girl, her father

Jazlynn Marie Kilgore. 6, and her father, Xavier Kilgore, 40, were last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday near the 7000 block of Baymeadows Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 6-year-old and her 40-year-old father.

Jazlynn Marie Kilgore and her father, Xavier Kilgore, were last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday near the 7000 block of Baymeadows Road. The two were reportedly seen leaving their residence in this area in a 2013 maroon Nissa Maxima with a Florida license plate, NMBV83.

Police say due to the circumstances surrounding the missing persons report, they are trying to locate the two to ascertain their safety.

Jazlynn Kilgore is described to be Black with brown eyes and black hair. She's about 4-feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a pink "Puma" logo and blue jeans.

Xavier Kilgore is described to be Black with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6'1'' and 250 pounds. It isn't known what he was last seen wearing.