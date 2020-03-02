GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department is searching for a suspect they said attacked a man who was simply trying to point out a simple error.

Police released surveillance video stills of the man they said punched a 76-year-old man at a Dacula Kroger, Jan. 23.

According to police, the victim approached the suspect after he saw his car was parked in the fire lane and told the suspect he wasn't allowed to park there. But when the victim entered the business, police said the suspect followed him into the store and punched him in the back of the head.

RELATED: 76-year-old man punched in Kroger by unknown man after parking dispute

Surveillance video, police said, showed the victim didn't see the suspect approaching until moments before.

Police said the victim is recovering from his injuries. Meanwhile, police are still trying to track down the suspect. Investigators are releasing the images and video now, in hopes that some recognizes the suspect and can help police identify him.

Photos: Suspect seen punching elderly man after parking dispute

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

MORE HEADLINES

Kroger employee stabbed released from hospital; Detective describes bloody attack in suspect's court appearance

Mother of model whose body was found without organs still seeks answers

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why