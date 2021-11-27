Police searching for accused shooter in Clearwater homicide investigation

The shooting took place around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are searching for the person responsible for a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., police were called to Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Once police officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he later died, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

At this time, police are searching for the accused shooter in this homicide investigation. Detected don't believe the shooting was a random act.