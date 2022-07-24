U.S. marshal shot during arrest of murder suspect released from hospital

The marshal is an investigator with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified the U.S. marshal who was injured in a shooting in Fayette County on Sunday while attempting to arrest a Pike County murder suspect.

The marshal, William Helton, is an investigator from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, deputies said. Authorities said he has worked with the sheriff's office for 22 years.

The U.S. marshals and deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home at the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch in Peachtree City to arrest 19-year-old Antonio Murgado Jr., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When officers entered the home off Sage Brush Trail, Murgado Jr. shot and hit the marshal. Other officers returned fire, and the teen murder suspect was hit "multiple times," the GBI said in a statement.

Both were taken to Grady Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the GBI. In an update on Monday, authorities said Helton had been released from the hospital Sunday.

According to the Pike County Sheriff's office, Murgado Jr. is in custody after being arrested by the marshals.

Earlier this week, the Pike County Sheriff's Office announced they were looking for Murgado Jr. for the murder of 19-year-old James Knight. Investigators believe that the shooting took place outside of a Griffin home during "an illicit drug deal."

According to the sheriff's office, Murgado Jr. was on bond through Clayton County for an armed robbery and in Spalding County for possession of methamphetamine.

On social media, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the "brave officer" was "doing well and is expected to make a full recovery."

"Our public safety professionals face danger like this every day to protect their fellow Georgians, and we will always support them," Kemp added.

The GBI is handling the case. Along with Fayette County deputies, Atlanta Police, Fulton County Sherriff's deputies, Peachtree City Police, and Tyrone Police responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.