Police: 21-year-old arrested, charged in connection to Ybor City shooting

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public, according to the police department.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old has been arrested after a shooting sent a man to the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning in Ybor City, Tampa police explain.

Jatony Tykeese Torre was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery with great bodily harm with a deadly weapon along with a felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

He's being transported to the Orient Road Jail.

At around 2:50 a.m., as clubs were closing in the area, a fight reportedly broke out between several people at the intersection of E 7th Avenue and N 16th Street. Police say Torre attacked and shot a 20-year-old man in the upper body.

Officers who were in the area heard the gunshots and immediately began chasing after the "potential suspect" who was running away. Eventually, they were able to catch him three blocks south of the intersection.

Law enforcement is searching to identify a second person who they say was armed and fired a weapon during the fight.

The 20-year-old shot was taken to a local hospital and is listed as critical.

"While it is early in the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public," the police department explains in a media alert.