Police: St. Johns woman facing murder charge after messy robbery-for-hire plot in Jacksonville Beach

Police say one of the people she contacted to commit the robbery was shot and killed by someone in the home.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on murder charges after a person was shot and killed during a robbery-for-hire plot gone wrong.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department says Samantha Allison Wiener, 18, solicited two people to break into her ex-boyfriend's home and rob him last September. One of the individuals she contacted to commit the crime was shot and later died, police say.

JBPD says Wiener is facing charges of second-degree felony murder and solicitation to commit robbery.

Police say on Sept. 21, officers responded to the 1200 block of Penman Road regarding an attempted home invasion. When they arrived, police discovered that the home invader had been shot and killed by a resident.

The resident of the home reportedly told police that Wiener, an ex-girlfriend, had asked several people to come to rob him in retaliation for a recent breakup.

After an investigation, police determined that Wiener solicited at least two people to rob the resident.

A news release from JBPD says Wiener provided the deceased home invader with the address and specific information to complete the robbery. She also provided information on the occupants of the house, suggested entry points as well as items to be taken, police say.

JBPD says the information provided by Wiener caused the home invader to go to the house and ultimately be killed by the resident during the course of the attempted robbery.

The man who died was later identified as Ezekiel Trey Archulata of Jacksonville. Police say he died from gunshot wounds in the front yard of the home.

On Wednesday, in conjunction with detectives of the St. John’s County Sheriff’s office, an arrest warrant was served for Wiener at her residence in St. John’s County.

First Coast News previously reported that a resident of the home is also facing charges after the incident.

22-year-old Roman Gerald Stewart Jr. was arrested back in September on charges of possessing a controlled substance, possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, according to police.