TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer shot a man who came after him with a knife early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement.

Officers were called to a home for reports of a suicidal man who told the dispatcher, "I apologize to the cop that has to shoot me,” according to a Tampa Police Department press release.

The man charged after the officer who responded to the call first with a knife, law enforcement said.

Investigators said the officer deployed his electronic control device, but the man kept coming at him.

Tampa police officials said the officer tried to retreat away from the man because he feared for his life and shot the suspect.

After the suspect was hit by the officer’s shot he dropped the knife but continued to go after the officer, police said.

Law enforcement said back up officers got to the scene and used an electronic control device to take the suspect into custody.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators said no officers were injured.

► Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.