Police: 17-year-old arrested following East Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have arrested one person they say is connected to a Wednesday evening shooting that left four people injured.

It all started when four people who were sitting on the southwest corner of E. Chelsea Street and Courtland Street started to argue with someone in a silver Nissan Altima, police explained in a news release. The person inside the car then flagged down a silver Chrysler which stopped on the same street.

Sometime during the argument, a 17-year-old reportedly grabbed a green backpack off a nearby fence where it was stored. This was when police say the person inside the Altima and others inside the Chrysler got out and started to shoot toward the teen.

The 17-year-old then took out an AR-15 pistol from the bag and tried to shoot back at the group, the agency explains. He eventually put the gun back in the backpack and ran away from the scene.

Four people, who were not involved but were sitting nearby, were hit with bullets. Officers say they were transported to Tampa General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen was later arrested after being pulled over for a traffic stop. He's being charged with carrying a concealed firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.

Detectives continue to investigate in hopes of finding the other people involved in the shooting.