Police: 13-year-old arrested for making threat to blow up middle school in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City police arrested a 13-year-old girl they say made a threat to blow up a middle school.

The incident started on Wednesday, Oct. 26, when graffiti was found in a girl's bathroom at Boone Middle School with the message, "I am gonna blow up this school!!!" There was also a date written beside the message – Nov. 5, 2022 – along with a small heart.

A Haines City Police Department school resource officer was alerted, and an investigation was conducted to figure out whether or not the school was in danger of any threats or devices.

Nothing threatening was found, according to police.

The investigation revealed a 13-year-old student as the suspect who later admitted to writing the message because she "was bored," the agency explains.

“We take every threat to our schools seriously," Police Chief Greg Goreck said in a statement. "The safety of our students is vital and we will continue to send the message to everyone that there is no such thing as a harmless prank when it comes to making threats against our children.”

The teen was arrested and charged with written threats to kill, injure or conduct an act of terrorism – which is a second-degree felony.

Police say no weapons or items were found after the student's mother agreed to a home safety check.