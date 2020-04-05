KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police in Washington state are searching for two women they say dressed up as nurses to steal packages off people's porches.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, both women were caught on camera stealing packages delivered to multiple homes.

The police do not believe they are actual nurses saying in a Facebook post, "The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients (not their property)."

Both women can be seen wearing scrubs and what appears to be some sort of ID tag. One woman is even wearing a pair of gloves.

The police department shared the pictures in hopes someone can help identify the women.

RELATED: New York nurses find their tires slashed outside hospital, were just praised for effort

RELATED: ER nurse’s puppy stolen while she was treating coronavirus patients

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter