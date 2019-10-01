It would have had to be some pretty good-sized gophers to tear up a hole as much as vandals did at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club.

That leaves the New Port Police Department believing the culprit behind the golf course’s damage wasn’t the little brown, furry rodent -- but instead a human.

Police said thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to one of the course’s holes when somebody drove on it Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

In a reference to Caddyshack, the North Port Police Department asked anyone with information to contact them at 941-429-7300 or to “hit the ‘contact us’ button right here on Facebook ‘while we're young.’"

