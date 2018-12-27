A St. Charles father was stabbed to death by his wife during an ongoing fight and while he was reaching for an e-reader, new court documents revealed Thursday.

Brenna Davis admitted to stabbing her husband Orville early Wednesday morning at their home in St. Charles, police said in a probable cause statement. She’s charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Davis said she grabbed a switch blade knife that she hid in a purse in her son’s room. She claimed that she was trying to hide a Kindle Fire under the couch where she was sitting and when Orville reached under the couch for the Kindle, she stabbed him once in the chest.

Orville Davis was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Besides a stab wound in his chest, a medical examiner reported finding about four stab wounds to Orville’s face.

A witness in the home said Brenna told Orville that she would “rather stab him, but it wasn’t worth it.”

During an interview with police, Brenna admitted to having an extramarital affair and said Orville didn’t trust her. She told police that he had broken her phone and told her to leave if that was what she wanted. Brenna said she didn’t think about leaving the house or using any of the three other cell phones in the house to call 911. One of children called 911.

Brenna Davis was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after police found her husband stabbed multiple times.

Brenna Davis and the couple's five children were not hurt in the incident. The children are in the custody of a family member.

Her bond was set at $500,000.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Orville Davis. Click here for more information.