HAINES CITY, Fla. -- Police arrested a Davenport man accused of sexual battery and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Police say Erubiel A. Ojeda, 37, claimed to be a K-9 officer with the Davenport Police Department and pretended to be associated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The victim said Ojeda had a badge, a gun and strobe lights on his vehicle, a 2002 white Cadillac Escalade, according to investigators.

Ojeda went to the victim's home on Aug. 24, police say, and sexually battered her. He also told the victim she belonged to him and he wanted to impregnate her, according to authorities. On Sept. 21, Ojeda went to victim's home again and sexually battered her, law enforcement said.

After the Sept. 21 incident, police say Ojeda forced the victim to wash all evidence, clothing and bedsheets. Police say the victim said she and Ojeda went to lunch, where he tried to have sex with her again.

The victim told police she's an undocumented immigrant, and she feared Ojeda because of his claims to be a law enforcement officer.

Haines City police say they pulled over Ojeda early Wednesday after seeing a K-9 sticker on his vehicle. Investigators say Ojeda showed a law enforcement badge and identified himself as working for the Davenport Police Department.

Police say they confirmed that Ojeda has no affiliation with the Davenport Police Department.

Ojeda was arrested and charged with sexual battery, impersonating a law enforcement officer and tampering with physical evidence.

