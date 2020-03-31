POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is reporting some good news.
One of the office's K-9s, Vise, is expected to recover after being stabbed over the weekend.
It happened when deputies responded to a home in Lakeland. A man had broken in and barricaded himself inside a bedroom with a knife.
Thankfully those inside were able to get out and call 911.
Sheriff Grady Judd said on Facebook: “These deputies and the canine risked their lives to get an armed and dangerous, drug-induced suspect out of the victims' house."
Two other deputies involved weren't seriously hurt.
