POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is reporting some good news.

One of the office's K-9s, Vise, is expected to recover after being stabbed over the weekend.

It happened when deputies responded to a home in Lakeland. A man had broken in and barricaded himself inside a bedroom with a knife.

Thankfully those inside were able to get out and call 911.

Sheriff Grady Judd said on Facebook: “These deputies and the canine risked their lives to get an armed and dangerous, drug-induced suspect out of the victims' house."

Two other deputies involved weren't seriously hurt.

