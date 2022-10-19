4 men, teen arrested for having child porn: Polk sheriff

Investigators received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the suspects' computer activity.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Four men and one teen were arrested in Polk County after detectives say they had child pornography on their computers.

Detectives with the Computer Crimes Unit at the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested the four men and a 16-year-old for possession of child porn after investigators received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the suspects' computer activity.

The five people arrested include:

Timothy Ahearn



Ahearn is a 64-year-old from Lakeland who is facing 141 counts of possession of child pornography.

Ryan Murray

Murray, 32, from Lakeland, was charged with possession of child porn along with promoting a sexual performance by a child.

The sheriff's office said he has a history of being convicted of child porn before and served seven years in Florida State Prison.

Eric Lewis

Lewis, 38, from Davenport, was arrested and is facing charges of possession of child porn, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 38-year-old has a prior criminal history including, child porn possession, back in 2015. He served six months in jail and was out on probation for 53 months.

Judiel Gonzalez

Gonzalez, 61, from Lakeland, is facing charges of possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haines City teen

The 16-year-old, who is a junior at Haines City high school, was charged with 36 counts of child porn possession.