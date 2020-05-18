Man shot to death while crossing intersection in Winter Haven

“The victim was gunned down in the middle of the street. He was only 33 years old. It’s an active investigation, still in the early stages, and our detectives have been working tirelessly to solve it. We’re asking for anyone who has information about this killing to contact us. Help us bring justice to those involved and provide a measure of solace and resolution to Mr. Payne’s family," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.