Man shot to death while crossing intersection in Winter Haven

The search is on for the person who shot and killed Alphonso Payne, Jr.
The 33-year-old Winter Haven man was shot while walking in the intersection of 40th Street NW and Atkins Drive around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Payne was taken to the hospital where he died.
“The victim was gunned down in the middle of the street. He was only 33 years old. It’s an active investigation, still in the early stages, and our detectives have been working tirelessly to solve it. We’re asking for anyone who has information about this killing to contact us. Help us bring justice to those involved and provide a measure of solace and resolution to Mr. Payne’s family," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Anyone with information is asked to call 863-298-6200 or click here to submit a tip.
