Deputies: Man appears to have shot and killed 2 people, then turned gun on himself

Detectives say the gunman was in a 14-year relationship and shared four children with one of the people he killed.

POINCIANA, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say it appears a man shot and killed two people before turning the gun on himself.

Deputies say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Divot Lane in Poinciana.

When deputies arrived at the home, they say they found 34-year-old Jesus Nunez dead on the front walkway with an apparent "self-inflicted gunshot wound" to the head.

Inside the home, deputies say they found the bodies of Yunieki

Luis, 36, and Stephanie Ruiz, 38.

Witnesses told investigators that Nunez and Ruiz, who had been dating for about 14 years and have four children, held a gathering with family and friends at their home on Saturday, June 5, according to the report.

Deputies say Nunez became increasingly angrier throughout the day as he drank alcohol and used cocaine, a behavior family and friends say was not uncommon when Nunez drank and used drugs. They added that he had been controlling in his relationship with Ruiz, due to being suspicious and paranoid, according to detectives.

Around 4:30 a.m., deputies say a woman called 911 after waking up to the sound of gunfire and walking out to see Nunez screaming and shooting at Luis in the living room. She then, according to the report, ran back into the bedroom, gathered her children and left the home.

That's when detectives say Nunez broke down the bedroom door and shot and killed Luis before going outside and shooting himself in the head.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate to determine the exact causes of death.

"When you combine excessive amounts of alcohol, illegal drugs, and an

explosive jealous temper, murder can occur. In addition, there are seven

children and other family members whose lives will never be the same. None of this should have ever happened. Please keep these families in your prayers," Sheriff Grady Judd said.