POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday morning, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be briefing the media on arrests made in the death of a toddler.

According to the sheriff's office, negligent child abuse led to the death of an almost three-year-old child.

Both parents from Davenport have been arrested, deputies report. Full details will be revealed during the news conference.