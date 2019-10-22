LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man wanted for attempted murder in Lakeland, Florida.

According to the sheriff's office, Marlon Tyrone Burgess attempted to shoot and kill a man overnight around 12 a.m. near Dawn Heights Drive in Lakeland.

Through witness statements, the sheriff's office said they learned that Burgess and a 20-year-old man met in Winter Haven before driving to Lakeland. In Lakeland, deputies say the two men got out of the car, started arguing and that is when Burgess shot the 20-year-old multiples times before taking off.

The 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office. The two men have known each other for three to four months, deputies say.

Burgess was last seen in a 2013 White Dodge Challenger with a red stripe down the middle of the top of the car, the sheriff's office says.

It is unknown where Burgess lives. He is likely armed and is considered dangerous. If you see him do not approach.

"Burges is dangerous. Please help us get him off the street and send him back to prison where he belongs. Please do not attempt to confront him. Call law enforcement," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Burgess was released from Florida State Prison in April after serving 15 years for robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

If you have any information on the investigation or Burgess' location, you are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200, or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

RELATED: Here's how to help Kathleen Middle School

RELATED: 'The walls started heaving in and out': Custodian describes being inside school hit by tornado

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter