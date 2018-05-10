A Polk County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment of a trainee.

Scott Walker, 39, was arrested Friday.

Investigators say the male trainee went to meet Walker, a training coordinator, for studying help on Wednesday in Lakeland.

At the time, Walker was working an off-duty detail, authorities say. Walker was armed, deputies said, but the trainee was not.

While the victim was sitting, Walker reached under his shorts and underwear and sexually assaulted him, deputies say. When the trainee tried to resist, Walker is accused of pushing him against the wall, locking the door and shutting off the lights.

According to the arrest report, Walker told the trainee he would ruin his career if he told anyone what happened.

"The victim immediately started sending text messages to a friend pleading for help," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators say Walker appeared to realize the victim contacted someone and allowed him to leave.

As he was leaving, Walker allegedly told him multiple times "you better send me some pictures," the arrest report said.

Deputies began investigating on Thursday. After interviewing Walker, they arrested him, and he resigned.

"We hold our people to a higher standard than we do the members of the community," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Scott is now in jail for his illegal conduct, as he should be."

According to the arrest report, Walker is married. He had worked for the Polk County Sheriff's Office for 19 years.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP